10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF (Some You Won’t Believe)

Posted 13 hours ago
2011 Children's Dream Awards

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

It’s always been a running joke that kids on television seem to grow up faster than kids in real life.

Obviously it isn’t true. But the fact that we’ve watched some of these characters week after week for years makes us feel like we really know them. So when they go from a baby to a bae, it’s just as heartwarming  as seeing your younger cousins grow up.

Parker McKenna Posey (Kady from My Wife & Kids)

Today is really somethin’ 🙂. #happyvalentinesday 💘

A post shared by Parker McKenna Posey (@parkermckennaaa) on

My two moods lately 😘☺️ | @fashionnova #novababe 💘

A post shared by Parker McKenna Posey (@parkermckennaaa) on

 

 

If you grown up Kady just blew your mind, you won’t believe what you see when you hit the flip.

