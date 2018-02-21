Help Out A FREE After School Arts Program for Inner City ATL!

Miya Bailey, Owner of City of ink, is doing BIG things when it comes to the community. They have an after school program that opens their doors for kids who simply need something to do after school besides get in trouble. This Friday, City of Ink is celebrating 11 years in business with a book drive for their community center, free artist performances, food and lots of fun! See Miya talk with Reec (Hot 10.9) about this evemt and more:

