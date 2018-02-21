Test
#CommunityAction
Help Out A FREE After School Arts Program for Inner City ATL!

Reec

Posted 2 hours ago
Miya Bailey, Owner of City of ink, is doing BIG things when it comes to the community. They have an after school program that opens their doors for kids who simply need something to do after school besides get in trouble. This Friday, City of Ink is celebrating 11 years in business with a book drive for their community center, free artist performances, food and lots of fun! See Miya talk with Reec (Hot 10.9) about this evemt and more:

See More by clicking below:

Reec Banner 2018.jpg

27657535_10156263886737904_2289417798676137677_n

