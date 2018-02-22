Family Friendly Spring Break Ideas!

Every year I’m racking my brain trying to find the perfect kid friendly idea for Spring Break. Random internet searches leave you overwhelmed and referrals from Facebook friends aren’t always the most reliable source. I’ve done my best to take the guess work out of it this year for you with the TOP 5 choices for any budget! I’ve also found a way to help you save a couple bucks also.

Visit Beautiful Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg, TN at a nice cabin! Get away from the hustle and bustle and regular routine. There are literally thousands of attractions for budgets of all size. You can easily rent a comfortable, clean and spacious cabin from reliable sources such as http://www.CabinsForYou.com (save a virtually hundreds of dollars with my discount code too! “REEC10”

2. Lake Allatoona or Lake Lanier Island:

Enjoy fishing, camping, boating and more at either of these metro Atlanta locations. Lake Lanier also features an island theme park!

3. Atlanta Day Trips –

Can’t miss work? No worries, you can map out an entire week of family fun right here in Atl. With local excursions like the World of Coca Cola, Civil Rights Center, Aquarium, Children’s Museum and hundreds of eateries withing a 3 mile radius of many hotels, you can make it to work & take the family to something new everyday of the week.

4. Mountasia Go Karts and Mini Golf:

Staying in town, no problem! Take the family on a day trip to enjoy arcade games, mini golf & go karts at a great price! They have weekly specials click HERE for details.

5. Movie Dates with AMC or Regal

During Spring break AMC & Regal Theaters offer $1 movie days as well as $6 anytime tickets on Tuesdays! Regal Stubs members also get perks like discount snacks and drinks. Check out your local theater for deals and details. AMC – Regal

Also On Hot 107.9: