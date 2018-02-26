Rickey Smiley Says He Found A Random Woman In His Car One Morning [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Says He Found A Random Woman In His Car One Morning

Rickey Smiley is no stranger to crazy interactions with fans that are determined to get a chance to meet him. In this clip from Dish Nation, Rickey talks about the time he got in his car to go to work one morning, and a woman had managed to get in there and wait for him! Check out this video to hear more of this funny story brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

