Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dead At 44

Ensa Cosby, daughter of Bill Cosby, has died, TMZ reports.

According to reports, the 44-year-old succumbed to renal disease Friday night in Massachusetts.

“The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa,” read a statement from the family obtained by CNN.

Ensa publicly supported her father in the wake of numerous sexual assault allegations.

Ensa said in a statement last year, “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.”

Continuing, “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Ensa reportedly struggled with kidney issues and was allegedly in line for a transplant.

Bill Cosby and his wife Camille also share three other children between the ages of 52 and 41. Their son, Ennis, was killed after a failed robbery attempt in 1997.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Raven-Symoné Speaks On Bill Cosby Accusations: ‘I Want Everybody Who Deserves Justice To Get Justice’

Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was Almost Rudy On ‘The Cosby Show’

Tiffany Haddish Responds To Backlash From Cosby Joke