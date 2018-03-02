How “Seeking Sister Wife” Couple Explains Another Mom To Children [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The hit TLC show “Seeking Sister Wife” is taking off as cast members Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They spoke about family dynamic and was asked what if Ashley wanted to bring in a husband. The couple explained that it’s not the vision for them, but there are a lot of people that live polyamory life.

They want to live in a polygamy household where her husband is able to have multiple wives. The couple was also asked about how they tell their children. Dimitri explained that children are familiar of their environment and having another mom will come natural to them because they’ve seen it before.

