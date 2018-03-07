Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Tries To Convince Black Tony Not To Put Rims On A Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is back from living it up in L.A., and he says he’s got a brand new Range Rover. He tells Rickey Smiley that he’s ripped the seats out and is putting rims on it; Rickey tries to convince him to refrain from depreciating the value on the car! He also announces his sale of baby clothes. Check out this audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

