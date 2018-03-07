1 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony is back from living it up in L.A., and he says he’s got a brand new Range Rover. He tells Rickey Smiley that he’s ripped the seats out and is putting rims on it; Rickey tries to convince him to refrain from depreciating the value on the car! He also announces his sale of baby clothes. Check out this audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Is Black Tony Dating Keisha Knight-Pulliam? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Ended Up In Another Church Lady’s Bed [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On Strike Over Blac Youngsta’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Migos Songs Get Interesting Reactions From Elders [VIDEO]
- Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes Lawsuits
- Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old That Fell In Love With Her Portrait Meets Her [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Tries To Convince Black Tony Not To Put Rims On A Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Threatens To Unplug Woman’s Machine In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Mary J. Blige Rang In A New Phase Of Her Life During Oscar Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Backstory Ep 5: Christopher Wallace: Notorious B.I.G. Part 1 [Exclusive Interview]
- Timothy Cunningham Still Missing: Reward Grows In CDC Employee’s Disappearance
- Why Gary With Da Tea Is Offended By Chadwick Boseman’s Behavior [EXCLUSIVE]
- Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings
2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]
24 photos Launch gallery
2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]
1. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ShowSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 6 of 24
7. 90th Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Common With His MomSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 10 of 24
11. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 18 of 24
19. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 24
22. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 22 of 24
23. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. ABC's Coverage Of The 90th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours