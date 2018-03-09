Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?

Mariah Carey is ready to get back in the studio and make a new album. In an interview with V Magazine, Carey talked about working with Jay-Z for her upcoming album. She is very excited about this new music and can’t wait for fans to hear it.

Carey said, “I’m in the studio starting a new album of regular music…Meaning it’s not a Christmas album. I’m kind of restarting, and I’m working with Roc Nation now, so that’s great. I had a really incredible meeting—just a musical, good meeting of the minds—with Jay Brown, JAY-Z, and Ty Ty [Tyran Smith], who’s an incredible person. We all just kind of threw some ideas around, so we’re starting from the musical place rather than, like, what’s the hook? It’s gotta be done that way.”

The album is in its early stages and will be her first album since 2014. This isn’t the first time she has worked with Jay-Z, the two teamed up for “Heartbreaker,” “You Got Me” and more. There is no album release date, but we are kind of excited to hear what Mariah Carey has in store for fans.

