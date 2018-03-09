National
Mariahlynn Feat. Remy Ma “Tab Reloaded” [NEW MUSIC]

Mariahlynn is making some new music and decided to get Remy Ma to join her on it. The song “Tab Reloaded” will make you want to go out and party with some friends. It has a fast beat and the message behind it is all about spending money on things she wants.

She continues to repeat the words, “Run a tab,” and then Remy Ma goes off on the song. She rapped about how rappers need to respect her and how she’s making money in music as well as television. Listen to this song and let us know what you think of it.

