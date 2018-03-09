Did Common Break Up With Angela Rye Because She Talks Too Much? [EXCLUSIVE]

If you haven’t heard already, Common and Angela Rye have called it quits. Rye stated that although they didn’t work out they will remain really good friends. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how they allegedly broke up because Rye talks too much.

She is an analyst for a living, but some of the team believe that you have to know when it’s time to stop talking so much. Gary mentioned that Rickey Smiley doesn’t like a woman that talks a lot. Da Brat said that she might teach a listening class for women.

