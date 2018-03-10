Deontay Wilder Quotes Denzel Washington After Defeating Luis Ortiz [VIDEO]

This past weekend Deontay Wilder defeated Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in one of the biggest fights of his career. CBS Sports reports that after fighting Ortiz, he yelled, “King Kong’ ain’t got nothing on me! A true champion always finds a way to come back and that’s what I did tonight. If you speak it and believe it, you will receive it, baby. The mind is very powerful.”

Fans screamed during Round 7 as they saw Wilder outbox his opponent. Three rounds later Ortiz ended up on the floor and was picked up by the ref, he tried to continue to fight, but moments later was knocked to the ground again. Wilder ended up defeating Ortiz and the crowd full of fans at the Barclays Center were excited for him.

Wilder’s promoter, Lou DiBella said, “The heavyweight champion is a man’s man; he has some huge cojones. He walked through the fire and he knocked the guy out. That’s what the f— it’s all about.” Ortiz believes he could of beat Wilder. The scorecard before the knockout showed Ortiz winning. Congratulations to Deontay Wilder!

