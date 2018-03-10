Deontay Wilder Quotes Denzel Washington After Defeating Luis Ortiz [VIDEO]

This past weekend Deontay Wilder defeated Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in one of the biggest fights of his career. CBS Sportsreports that after fighting Ortiz, he yelled, “King Kong’ ain’t got nothing on me! A true champion always finds a way to come back and that’s what I did tonight. If you speak it and believe it, you will receive it, baby. The mind is very powerful.”
Fans screamed during Round 7 as they saw Wilder outbox his opponent. Three rounds later Ortiz ended up on the floor and was picked up by the ref, he tried to continue to fight, but moments later was knocked to the ground again. Wilder ended up defeating Ortiz and the crowd full of fans at the Barclays Center were excited for him.
Wilder’s promoter, Lou DiBella said, “The heavyweight champion is a man’s man; he has some huge cojones. He walked through the fire and he knocked the guy out. That’s what the f— it’s all about.” Ortiz believes he could of beat Wilder. The scorecard before the knockout showed Ortiz winning. Congratulations to Deontay Wilder!
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
2 of 32
3. Denzel Washington could easily play #KurtisBlow in a movie. #MayPac
Source:Instagram
3 of 32
4. Denzel Washington Director Antoine Fuqua
Source:Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
4 of 32
5. Lil Wayne and Christina Milian
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
5 of 32
6. Charles Barkley
Source:Jamie Squire/Getty Images
6 of 32
7. Cassie Ventura and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
7 of 32
8. Claire Danes, Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle
Source:(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)
8 of 32
9. Michael Eric Dyson
Source:AS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Author Michael Eric Dyson attends the SHOWTIME And HBO VIP Pre-Fight Party for 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party - social event,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,casino,mgm grand las vegas,showtime,2015,michael eric dyson,maypac,mayweather vs pacquiao,hbo vip pre-fight
9 of 32
10. Charlotte Mckinney
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
10 of 32
11. Liev Schreiber
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)
11 of 32
12. Michael Keaton
Source:Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
12 of 32
13. Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal
Source:Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
13 of 32
14. Boxer Shane Mosley and Bella Gonzalez
Source:Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
14 of 32
15. Bryant Jennings
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
15 of 32
16. Boxer Felix Verdejo
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
16 of 32
17. Michael J. Fox
Source:Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic
17 of 32
18. Comedian Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
18 of 32
19. Don Cheadle and Bow Wow
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
19 of 32
20. Reggie Miller
Source:Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
20 of 32
21. William Bumpus Jr. and TV personality Gayle King
Source:Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic
21 of 32
22. Mike Tyson
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
22 of 32
23. Drew Barrymore
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
23 of 32
24. Michael Strahan
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
24 of 32
25. Clint Eastwood
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
25 of 32
26. Donald and Melania Trump
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
26 of 32
27. Sheryl Underwood
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
27 of 32
28. Don Cheadle and Sugar Ray Leonard
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
28 of 32
29. Ben Affleck
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
29 of 32
30. Actor Glynn Turman and Jo-Ann Allen
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
30 of 32
31. Actress Diane Kruger and actor Joshua Jackson
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
31 of 32
32. Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin
Source:Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
32 of 32
Continue reading Celebrities Sit Ringside For Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight Night [PHOTOS]
Celebrities Sit Ringside For Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight Night [PHOTOS]