Here Are All The Names Of The Children Missing In Georgia Since Jan 1, 2018

Human-trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country and Atlanta is one of the cities leading the way. According to Georgia authorities, because Atlanta has the world’s busiest airport, it’s a prime target for Human-trafficking.

Act immediately if you believe your child is missing.

If your child is missing from home, search through:

Closets.

Piles of laundry.

In and under beds.

Inside large appliances.

Vehicles – including trunks.

Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide.

When you call law enforcement:

Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File.

Here are the names of all the missing children in Georgia since January 1st, 2018.

Alexcia Anderson – Milledgeville, GA

Anthony Betts – Augusta, GA

Monja Bronner-Black – Jonesboro, GA

Tenayah Burrell – Atlanta, GA

Autumn Floyd – Temple, GA

Tretanya Fritzgerald – Kennesaw, GA

Vera Gonzales-Velasquez – Macon, GA

Charity Hill – Lithonia, GA

Margarita Holmes – Lithonia, GA

Kiana Lambert – Savannah, GA

Daniel Laspisa – Loganville, GA

Shaileah Mason – Decatur, GA

Isaac Phillips – Douglasville, GA

Leah Prickett – Lilburn, GA

Irlanda Rodas – Forest Park, GA

As’John Ross – Hamilton, GA

Catherine Rucker – Blue Ridge, GA

Iyanah Scott-Flowers – Ellenwood, GA

Makayla Seay – Ringgold, GA

Essence Tilman – Atlanta, GA

Solomon Toney – Decatur, GA

Sabrina Treadwell – Snellville, GA

Xavier Wells – Atlanta, GA

Tristen Yeomans – Riverdale, GA

