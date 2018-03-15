How Juicy Almost Got Ran Over By A Car While Filming “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]

The season finale of “Little Women: Atlanta,” premiered last night and the team thought Juicy was a bit messy. Juicy mentioned that she is one of the oldest on the show so she has to call people out at times. What she loved most was traveling to NYC.
Juicy told the team she almost got run over by a car because they were speeding. There will be no reunion with the ladies of the show, but they are getting another season. Until then we will just have to keep up with Juicy’s antics.
