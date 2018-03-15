A Wild Dre Appears: Dr. Dre Makes A Surprise Appearance At Anderson .Paak’s Show In London

Anderson .Paak is already known for putting on an incredible show, but his recent stop in London got some attention for being even better than usual, and there’s a big reason.

The soulful singer brought out his friend and frequent collaborator Dr. Dre as a surprise guest and needless to say, the crowd went wild. The pair performed at the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday night, and Dre performed two of his most classic hits: “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode.” He also received some help from Anderson, who continued to hype him up the entire time.

Peep some footage from the legendary guest appearance below.

