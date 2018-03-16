17 Years Ago Today, Diddy Was Found ‘Not Guilty’…But Shyne Wasn’t As Lucky

After being charged with five counts of bribery and gun possession in the 1999 Club New York shooting where three people were injured, Diddy (then, Puffy) was acquitted on March 16, 2001 thanks to his lawyers, Johnnie Cochran and Benjamin Brafman. Diddy’s 21-year-old protégé Shyne, on the other hand, was found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession and would serve almost nine years in jail.

Legend has it, the shooting happened during a misunderstanding as Diddy was leaving the club in the wee hours of the morning. Shyne allegedly opened fire when a stack of money was thrown in Diddy’s face (one victim testified he saw Shyne running and holding a smoking gun) and by the end of it all, a woman was shot—in the face.

That woman, whose name is Natania Reuben, spoke out on Instagram when she saw this post a few years ago.

She wrote in the comment section, “Thank you @roka973 I AM THE WOMA WHO WAS SHOT IN THE FACE THE MOST SERIOUSLY INJURED PERSON… I have suffered a great deal of PHYSICAL & EMOTIONAL PAIN behind this FOOLISH DISPLAY OF EGO AND INSECURITY … God bless the others who shared in and survived this tragedy with me… I lay here in bed thanking God for sparing me in spite of all the tribulations… Feeling at PEACE… Only to see @upnorthtrips displaying sympathy for celebrities who played THE INSTRUMENTAL ROLL IN MY INJURY AND PAIN… Way to go @upnorthtrips give yourself a …… ”

In 2011, MTV reported that Diddy settled with all three victims of the club shooting, and Reuben was reportedly paid $1.8 million.

