Relive Our Favorite Moments From Be Expo Featuring Remy Ma, Allen Iverson & More

From the crowd anticipating Remy Ma hitting the stage, or the crowds filling the workshop and panel rooms, or all the friends and families browsing the various vendors and BE EXPERIENCES that were set up all around the PA Convention Center, Be Expo was a day of confidence, beauty, inspiration, and great energy!

We even had a special guest decide to show Philly some love! Allen Iverson was mobbed by hundreds of screaming fans as he made is way through the crowd shaking hands and taking selfies.

He hit the stage to show his appreciation to all the fans in attendance who still embraced him like it was 2001 and the 76ers were in the NBA finals.

Philly ❤️AI #BeExpoPhilly 2018! A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:24am PDT

Of course, Remy Ma kicked off the day with her performance and had all the listeners in attendance on their feet dancing and singing along word for word with all her hits.

Before the day kicked off we honored our #Boom30, and you can see some of the highlights here!

The day was full of powerful conversations that were intended to inspire, inform, and entertain. All 3 of our stations broadcasted live and had local media of all sorts in attendance and we want to thank all of them that came out and supported Be Expo!

Be on the look out for more pictures, interviews, and moments from Be Expo 2018 and we thank ALL of you who came out and made the event what it was! Use the #BeExpoPhilly so we can see all of your pictures from the event!

