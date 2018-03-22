Here’s How You Tweet Yourself Out Of A Bag In One Easy Step

People on social media have a bad habit of oversharing and sometimes it can cost you some serious cash. London rapper, Lethal Bizzle, took to Twitter to inform the entire world that he was contacted by Beyonce’s team in regards to Beyonce using one of his songs during her On The Run 2 set. He probably should have kept that to himself until after the check cleared.

When u get a email that Beyoncé wants to use one of my tunes for her tour 😆✊🏾 #Publishing — #BlackieChan (@LethalBizzle) March 21, 2018

JAY-Z is already familiar with Lethal B. He’s incorporated his music into his set list before. Check out this mashup of “Is That Yo Chick” and Lethal Bizzle’s “Pow”.

Now, we don’t know if Beyonce saw the tweet and has retracted her offer to use the song, but it’s not farfetched considering the singer enjoys her privacy.

Hit the flip to see other rappers get their work used in Beyonce’s set.

