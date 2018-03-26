Prank Call: Wife Tries To Get Back Husbands Prosthetic Leg Back [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley pretends to be a woman who’s husband is cheating on her and left his prosthetic leg at her house. He calls up the sister and that’s when the laughs began. The sister mentioned that she can’t be talking about her family member because she has a bad heart.

The two decided to pray for each other and then she asked for $4,000 to pay for half the leg. It was funny how the sister couldn’t believe what she was hearing. When the sister found out it was Rickey Smiley they all laughed.

