Why Torrei Hart Thought About Killing Herself [EXCLUSIVE]

Torrei Hart and her ex-husband, Kevin Hart divorced in 2011. He later went to date and marry, Eniko Parrish, but Torrei believed her ex cheated on her. She revealed recently that she thought about killing herself when all that was happening and had hit a low point.

God and prayer helped her through that rough time and she is happy about her life now. Fabolous was recently arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, Emily B. He will have to go to court soon about this situation. Congratulations to Vivica A. Fox for landing her own talk show on CBS.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

