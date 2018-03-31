Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’

Howard University students took over the school’s administration building, using one of Rihanna‘s songs as their battle cry.

Howard students are demanding that the school listen to them after the university fired six employees for misappropriating $1 million in financial aid money

TMZ.com reports that the students flooded Howard’s administration building on Thursday, blasting B*tch Better Have My Money by Rihanna.

Howard students found out employees stole over $1M in financial aid so they took over their Administration building and started singing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.” pic.twitter.com/760u3TFZwc — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2018

Protesters then started to Swag Surf in the Administration building. pic.twitter.com/cKHSnDX2Te — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2018

The students not only descended on the office, they also mobilized online to make their demands clear.

In the words of Frederick Douglass, "power concedes nothing without a demand." These are our demands. #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/pnFOefF2KM — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 26, 2018

There was also a press conference earlier today, where students also held the school’s executive committee’s Board of Trustees responsible for the mishandled funds. They’re asking that the entire board be removed from their roles.

It seems the students are still camped out at Howard University’s administration building.

We would once again like to thank everyone who has supported us this far! As of right now, we are fully stocked on snacks for the night! Right now donations of fans, surge protectors, wings, and pizza would be greatly appreciated! #StudentPowerHU ✊🏿❤️ — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Tyrone Hankerson Jr. is speaking out for the first time since being slammed with allegations that he’s directly responsible for nearly half of the missing money. Hankerson, a student who worked in the financial aid office, is accused of embezzling $429,000.

“It’s been an extremely difficult time,” Hankerson told Roland Martin. “I am trying to remain optimistic about this, but it has been a challenge–particularly going to class, worrying about safety and welfare concerns.”

Hankerson worked in the financial aid office throughout his undergrad years at Howard. From 2011 to 2015, his main job was to work as an assistant the directors of the Financial Aid office.

When asked directly about whether he stole money from the school, Hankerson seemed to think it was a ridiculous idea. He believes he’s only been dragged into this as part of a plot to force Dr. Wayne Fredrick out of his position as President of Howard.

“I have not embezzeled any money ever, and I have not taken or embezzeled $429,000 from Howard University. That is absolutely false,” he insisted. “The money that was awarded to me was through the discretion of university officials who have the authority to make those decisions.”

Including pay he received for working at the school, grants, financial aid and scholarships, Hankerson estimates that he received about $200,000 from Howard University during his undergrad years.

