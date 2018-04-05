Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ray J Tells Where Things Stand With Brandy After Baby Reveal Party Beef [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love are about to have their baby girl. Recently they made headlines for having alleged beef with Brandy. Ray J mentioned that with family there are always good and bad times as well as arguments.

Right now things are back on good terms and continue to have a strong relationship. Ray J even mentioned that Brandy will be at the delivery. Him and Princess Love currently are trying to pick out a name.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got Into A Family Quarrel At Gender Reveal Party

RELATED: How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Reveal The Gender Of Their First Child [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest