Ray J Tells Where Things Stand With Brandy After Baby Reveal Party Beef [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 reads Leave a comment
Ray J and his wife, Princess Love are about to have their baby girl. Recently they made headlines for having alleged beef with Brandy. Ray J mentioned that with family there are always good and bad times as well as arguments.
Right now things are back on good terms and continue to have a strong relationship. Ray J even mentioned that Brandy will be at the delivery. Him and Princess Love currently are trying to pick out a name.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got Into A Family Quarrel At Gender Reveal Party
RELATED: How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Reveal The Gender Of Their First Child [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- No Ma’am! Comedian Gary Owen Gets His Wife To Help Call Another Black Comedian The N-Word
- Meet The Illinois 8th-Grader That Raised $1,000 For A Community ‘Free Wash Day’ At Her Local Laundromat
- Young Black Elected Officials Demand Accountability For Shootings Of Unarmed Black Men
- Folks Are Dragging One Georgia Teacher For Telling Students “America’s Never Been Great!”
- Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag…
- Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
- Prank Call: Mother Accused Of Raising A Heifer [EXCLUSIVE]
- One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend
- Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- Keep It Simple: Marc Jacobs Proposed To His Boyfriend With A Flash Mob At Chipotle
Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]
4 photos Launch gallery
Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 4
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 4
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 4
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 4
comments – add yours