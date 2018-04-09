Rickey Smiley Shows His Gratitude To Martin Lawrence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is currently on tour with Martin Lawrence and several other comedians. Rickey has been in the entertainment business for quite some time and shows a lot of respect for comedians such as Martin. He watched his career and even had opportunities to work with him on several occasions.

Rickey is so blessed to be on this tour and experience this. When Martin introduced him and spoke of all his accomplishments it made him feel very proud. He even bought Martin a gift to show him some love.

