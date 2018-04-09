Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Shows His Gratitude To Martin Lawrence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley is currently on tour with Martin Lawrence and several other comedians. Rickey has been in the entertainment business for quite some time and shows a lot of respect for comedians such as Martin. He watched his career and even had opportunities to work with him on several occasions.

Rickey is so blessed to be on this tour and experience this. When Martin introduced him and spoke of all his accomplishments it made him feel very proud. He even bought Martin a gift to show him some love.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About His First Night Performing On The LIT AF Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Being In An Elevator With The Man Who Shot Him [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Performing At The LIT AF Tour

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest