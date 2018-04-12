Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cocaine-Smuggling Flight Attendant Is Sentenced

A former beauty queen made headlines when she was found with $2M in cocaine in her carry-on bag.

EURweb.com

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

You may recall the now former Jet Blue flight attendant Marsha Gay Reynolds. She was a Jamaican beauty queen turned flight attendant who was stopped after a random 2nd security checkpoint (she evaded the first, public checkpoint, after showing her flight attendant badge) when 60 pounds of cocaine (street valued at nearly $2M) was found in her baggage at LAX.

Yes, her!

Authorities said Reynolds dropped her carry-on luggage, kicked off her heels, fled down an upward-moving escalator and out of the terminal.

She surrendered in New York days later.

Now she has been sentenced for her crime.

Because of her cooperation with prosecutors, a judge on Monday sentenced Reynolds to “time already served in custody.”

City News Service reports she is likely to be released shortly. She’ll spend three years on supervised release.

Take a look at the video report below.

PHOTO: AP

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest