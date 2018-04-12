How Teachers Are Protecting Themselves In Pennsylvania [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Wayne just found out he isn’t the father of a 16-year-old boy. Paul Ryan wants to spend more time with his family and will not be looking at re-election as the speaker. A school in Pennsylvania is handing out baseball bats to their teachers.
They want them to use it as a weapon to fight off attackers. The Minnesota Timberwolves made it into the playoffs and are super excited. They will face the Houston Rockets in the upcoming weeks.
comments – add yours