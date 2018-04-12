Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Teachers Are Protecting Themselves In Pennsylvania [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Wayne just found out he isn’t the father of a 16-year-old boy. Paul Ryan wants to spend more time with his family and will not be looking at re-election as the speaker. A school in Pennsylvania is handing out baseball bats to their teachers.

They want them to use it as a weapon to fight off attackers. The Minnesota Timberwolves made it into the playoffs and are super excited. They will face the Houston Rockets in the upcoming weeks.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

