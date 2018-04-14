Yo' Durtty
La Chat Disses Cardi B On “Who Run It” Freestyle Challenge

The Durtty Boyz

Laquan Smith - Presentation - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only one who has a bone to pick with Cardi B….

Memphis rapper, La Chat recently took to social media to express her frustrations with Cardi B using a reference to her 2001 record, “Chickenhead” with Project Pat on her new record, “Bickenhead” without paying homage which appears on her debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’.

La Chat also released a freestyle to G Herbo’s “Who Run It” challenge aimed at Cardi B.

Listen below.

