ATL
Home > ATL

Are we mad at Starbucks or the employees? #ReecQOTD

Reec

Posted 6 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This morning Starbucks in Pennsylvania has released an apology for having 2 black men arrested this weekend. Employee said the Reason the cops where called because they were trespassing & hadn’t ordered anything yet. In Actuality was these MEN were waiting on a friend to arrive before they ordered.

Watching the video (that’s on our ig page) the guys were cooperative when police responded to the call –

You can also hear other customers surprised comments

One man asks – “What did they do?”

A woman responds – “They didn’t do anything,” “I saw the entire thing.”

I asked how yall felt about this on Saturday when it happened, and unfortunately people called in with similar stories, I shared on of mine myself – So my question today is very straight forward – Are we mad at Starbucks or the employees? #ReecQOTD

#winning , 107.9 , ATL , atlanta , career , Coffee , COMMUNITY , facebook , Gotreec , help , holidays , hot , hot 107.9 , Instagram , instagram. Facebook live , job , jobs , john foy , lies , live , Money , payusa. positive american youth , proof , qotd , question of the day , Questions , radio , Reec , reeese , relationships , Rickey Smiley For Real , sports , Starbucks , strong arm , Topics , trending topuc , trump , Truth , TV , twitter , watch , Work , work force

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest