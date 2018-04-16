This morning Starbucks in Pennsylvania has released an apology for having 2 black men arrested this weekend. Employee said the Reason the cops where called because they were trespassing & hadn’t ordered anything yet. In Actuality was these MEN were waiting on a friend to arrive before they ordered.

Watching the video (that’s on our ig page) the guys were cooperative when police responded to the call –

You can also hear other customers surprised comments

One man asks – “What did they do?”

A woman responds – “They didn’t do anything,” “I saw the entire thing.”

I asked how yall felt about this on Saturday when it happened, and unfortunately people called in with similar stories, I shared on of mine myself – So my question today is very straight forward – Are we mad at Starbucks or the employees? #ReecQOTD

Also On Hot 107.9: