Female Rapper Southwest Mook Did The Race & Faces Hard Time

With all the female rappers that are taking the game by storm, there is always room for newcomers that step into the limelight and attract some viewers. This applies true for the South West Detriot dweller SouthWest Mook. In a recent interview with Bossip, she told them that she could be facing anywhere from 3 – 20 years.

Mook is undergoing a case that could put her away for some time but still aspires to pursue her passion for music. With all the walls closing in on her she still spends endless hours in the studio perfecting her craft. We got word from her manager Propane that she as real as they come. Listen below to hear one of her most recent releases.

In 2014, Southwest Mook survived a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. At the time she was a fugitive and spent part of her recovery time handcuffed to a hospital bed before being transferred to the slammer. When she bonded out of jail, she continued to record new material and released a mixtape entitled Free Gas under her label 4242, the home address where she once hustled. She also opened up for YFN Lucci and Yo Gotti, which helped to raise her profile. But it wasn’t until she dropped a pair of freestyles, “Quiet Storm” and “Must I Remind You,” along with visuals that caused her talent to go viral. She instantly garnered the attention of artists, producers, DJs, entertainers and label execs like Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made It, DJ Kay Slay, Mike Epps and P of Quality Control, respectively. Eventually being granted permission to travel out of state, Southwest Mook flew to LA at Slim Jxmmi’s request due to his curiosity to meet the woman behind the venomous verses.

Southwest Mook has to carry out a stint behind bars beginning in the spring of 2018 for her past mistakes, but not before legitimately serving the streets with new music. By mixing genres and blending all the experience she’s accrued to date, her twisted life story has also become her superpower.

We never wish Jail on no one but hopefully, there is a lesson to be learned here, Southwest Mook seems to be very talented with her bars and has a real distinct sound that could possibly get picked up by a major label later in the future but for now she’s walking in with her head held high knowing that when she comes out her fans will still be waiting for her.

