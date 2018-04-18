Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Black Men Can Learn From Serena Williams’ Husband [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Serena Williams is married to her lovely husband, Alexis Ohanian. He is all about show her love and defending her. Drake released a song and Alexis believed he was saying slick stuff about her.

Alexis called Drake’s music mediocre. Gary With Da Tea believes that more Black men need to be like that with their women. What do you think about what Alexis Ohanian said?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm With A New Cosmetics Line

RELATED: How Alexis Ohanian Surprised Serena Williams [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Do People Like Drake More Than Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest