Is Ne-Yo Cheating On His Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

It might be a little trouble in paradise for Crystal Smith and her husband, Ne-Yo. He was allegedly cheating on her with a dancer from the television show, “ World Of Dance.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people should check on them during this time.

Cardi B is climbing up the Billboard charts. She even beat Beyoncè’s record she’s held since 2016. Gary thinks Beyoncè is mad, but we are sure she’s happy for Cardi.

