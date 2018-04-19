Is Ne-Yo Cheating On His Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop | 04.19.18
Leave a comment

It might be a little trouble in paradise for Crystal Smith and her husband, Ne-Yo. He was allegedly cheating on her with a dancer from the television show, “ World Of Dance.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people should check on them during this time.

Cardi B is climbing up the Billboard charts. She even beat Beyoncè’s record she’s held since 2016. Gary thinks Beyoncè is mad, but we are sure she’s happy for Cardi.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Ne-Yo & Lil Duval Got Into It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ne-Yo Goes On Defensive Rant After His Call For Men To Be Faithful Backfires

RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Explains Her Controversial Comments About Her Son’s Hair [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

We look back on couples who made Black love look so good this year.

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now