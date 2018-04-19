Is Ne-Yo Cheating On His Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

It might be a little trouble in paradise for Crystal Smith and her husband, Ne-Yo. He was allegedly cheating on her with a dancer from the television show, “ World Of Dance.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people should check on them during this time.
Cardi B is climbing up the Billboard charts. She even beat Beyoncè’s record she’s held since 2016. Gary thinks Beyoncè is mad, but we are sure she’s happy for Cardi.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
