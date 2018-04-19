The Interesting Way Kanye West Returned To Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West is slowing making his way back onto Twitter and doing it in an interesting way. Headkrack mentioned that he will be writing a book on the social media. Kanye will send out different lines at a time.
Fans also won’t be able to buy it anywhere so watch out. He’s tweeted inspirational messages and more. What do you think about Kanye West writing a book on Twitter?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kim K. & Chrissy Teigen Had Jokes About Kanye’s Twitter Return
RELATED: Why Kanye West Criticized Nike [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves
- Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely Watch While You Puff Puff Pass
- Kanye West Announces New Album & Kid Cudi Collab Project Release Dates
- Stream J. Cole’s “KOD” Album
- ‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The Hell And High Water
- Celebrate 420 With Black Power
- Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch Because He Is Afraid Of Being A Black Inmate’s Wife
- Detroit Gets Shook By Earthquake!
- Is Ne-Yo Cheating On His Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton About Her New Movie “Traffik”
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]
1. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West1 of 18
2. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West2 of 18
3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – September 01, 20143 of 18
4. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at LAX4 of 18
5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – August 29, 20165 of 18
6. Patrick McMullan Archives6 of 18
7. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at Nobu7 of 18
8. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – February 15, 20178 of 18
9. pregnant Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Rio de Janeiro9 of 18
10. kim kardashian, kanye west, north west10 of 18
11. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at Nobu11 of 18
12. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West12 of 18
13. Givenchy: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 201413 of 18
14. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 12, 201814 of 18
15. kim kardashian, kanye west, solange15 of 18
16. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – June 25, 201617 of 18
18. Patrick McMullan Archives18 of 18
comments – add yours