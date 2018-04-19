The Interesting Way Kanye West Returned To Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West is slowing making his way back onto Twitter and doing it in an interesting way. Headkrack mentioned that he will be writing a book on the social media. Kanye will send out different lines at a time.

Fans also won’t be able to buy it anywhere so watch out. He’s tweeted inspirational messages and more. What do you think about Kanye West writing a book on Twitter?

