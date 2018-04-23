Should R.Kelly’s Team Have Stuck With Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

R. Kelly made headlines last week after a 19-year-old woman claimed the R&B singer gave her an STD. She is now suing him, but some of R. Kelly’s staff has quit as well. His assistant, publicist and lawyer has all left his side.
Da Brat believes that people should be riders, but it might have been too much for them to go through. Beyoncè and Solange took a tumble at Coachella. She tried to pick up her little sister and they both fell.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: R. Kelly’s Senior Staff Quits — But What Took So Long?
RELATED: Was Vince Staples Right About R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: R. Kelly Accused Of Giving Woman STD, Forcing Her To Join Cult
The Latest:
- Kanye West Says He Produced Nas’ New Album From The Sunken Place
- Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Hater Who Says Her Body Is “Fake”
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are Done With The Show For Good
- Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take His Drumming Spot
- True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens Got Kanye’s Co-Sign
- Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of Danny Ray Thomas
- Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The Name Of Wakanda
- 5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
- Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For TMZ And Weak Men
- Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine Despite Reports Of ‘Devastating Stroke’
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
11 photos Launch gallery
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah1 of 11
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Eues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct2 of 11
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation3 of 11
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment4 of 11
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant5 of 11
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography6 of 11
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 147 of 11
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial8 of 11
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly9 of 11
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home10 of 11
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STI11 of 11
comments – add yours