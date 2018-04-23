How Martin Lawrence Would Like To Pay Tribute to Tommy Ford If The Show Came Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Martin Lawrence stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about the LIT AF Tour as well as the possibility of “Martin” coming back. He mentioned that if it does he has to do a tribute to Tommy Ford. He would do do something to make him proud.

Fans want the show to come back, but he mentioned he will believe it when he see’s a script and check. He has so many things in the works and is excited about it. What do you think about “Martin” returning?

