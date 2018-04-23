Was It Inappropriate For Jay-Z To Rub Cardi B’s Belly? [EXCLUSIVE]

Coachella was filled with so many special moments. Jay-Z rubbed on Cardi B’s pregnant belly and some say he shouldn’t of. Da Brat mentioned that she is sure Cardi B didn’t mind it and he was just trying to bless her.

Teyana Taylor and Rihanna got into it several years ago, but it looks like things have changed. The two were spotted together dancing at Coachella. Gary With Da Tea also spoke about how Beyoncè dropped Solange when she tried to pick her up.

