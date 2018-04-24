Meek Mill To Be Released From Prison

According to TMZ – Meek Mill will be a free man today after his long legal battle.
TMZ sources say it was the Supreme Court of PA who made the decision overruling Judge Genece Brinkley.
Meek tells TMZ … “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”
“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”
We will update you with further details once we hear more.
