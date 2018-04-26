Entertainment News
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In Court Before His Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on on all sexual assault charges. Apparently, before the courts rendered their verdict, Cosby surprised everyone in the courtroom when he stood up  at the defense table and started barking like a dog for everyone in the court. According to Vulture, the judge made a joke which prompted Cosby to start barking. His lawyer also was seen napping in court.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges

 

 

