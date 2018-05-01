2C Gump Snags ATL’s Own YSL Gunna For ‘Feel Us’ Visual [VIDEO]

Atlanta is the place to come to when you’re looking for dope 16 or a sauced up hook. Gunna blessed 2C Gump with a dope hook for his single ‘Feel Us’. Gunna has been making waves for a while now and with all the waves he’s causing we are also looking to put him on this years 20 hottest artist from Atlanta list. We will continue to follow up with 2C Gump to find out how he linked up with Gunna and where their relationship is at. Watch the full video for ‘Feel Us’ below.

Follow 2C Gump @2cgump

Follow Gunna @only1_gunna

