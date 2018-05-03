HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Alicia Keys Is Mixing Patterns, Colors, And Texture For This Look

Alicia Keys posted a photo to the ‘Gram giving us a lot of look.
:::WHAT’S TRENDING WEDNESDAY???:::☀️🌷🌹🌺🌸🌻🍃👑💕✨ Alicia Keys spotted with Janelle Monae in a “Just a Drop of Chanel No.5” #Sweatshirt paired with Vintage #Levis, #Pumps @balenciaga #Visor @dior #AvailableAt @whatgoesaroundnyc #AliciaKeys #WhatsTrendingWednesday #EdwinaLaShan #FashionBlog #Fashion #Style
The singer wore a vintage Chanel, ‘Just a Drop Of Chanel No. 5’ sweatshirt from the Fall 2001 collection and paired it with black and white checkered Levi’s. She wore red ruffle socks with gray Balenciaga pumps and completed the look with a Dior visor.
She was spotted with Janelle Monae and they took this super cute photo.
Beauties, we have to know. Are you feeling Alicia Keys’ fashion? Take our poll below.
