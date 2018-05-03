Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were together for a little while, but he found love again. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he is now dating Instagram model, Star Divine. She apparently looks very similar to Blac Chyna.
Star has a big booty, tattoos and more. Gary hopes that she doesn’t try to take his money like other people did and falls in love with him. Rob seems happy and Gary believes if she’s not the one he will find one that looks the same.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage
RELATED: Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Can Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Work It Out On Their Own? [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
- New And Making Noise: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Rob Kardashian Has A Type [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation
- Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
- Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window
- Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit
- Watch: Alexis Ohanian Chops It Up With ‘Desus & Mero’ About Married Life With Serena Williams
- In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit
- These Celebrity-Sponsored Scholarships Will Help Ease The Financial Burden Of College