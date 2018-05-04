Kevin Hart’s Friend Accused Of Extorting Him

If you ever wondering who was extorting Kevin Hart, we now know who was the culprit.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, it was his friend of 15 years Jonathan Todd Jackson. Apparently, he was charged with one count of attempted extortion and one count of extortion by threatening letter on Wednesday.

Jackson is reportedly being accused of gaining access to small parts in a couple of Hart’s films. If convicted, he faces up to four years in county jail for his crimes.

Prosecutors are recommending that Todd’s bail be set at $100,000, CNN noted.

“Jackson allegedly had a videotape of the actor with a woman in Las Vegas and then is accused of trying to sell the recording to numerous celebrity news websites, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jonathan Todd Jackson, who is also known as Action Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count each of felony attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Given that Hart had no idea who was behind the scheme, he was clearly shocked that his inner circle was behind the betrayal of betraying his wife Eniko Parish .

Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2018

While it was believed that the mistress, Montia Sabbag, was the one who was extorting him, this news exorernates her. Lisa Bloom, who is Sabbag’s lawyer, tweeted that that she is “delighted” that her client has been vindicated.

“Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice,” Bloom wrote.

“As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning.”

I represent Montia Sabag, the woman in the video.

Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice. As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning. https://t.co/1kq3FpWduQ — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 2, 2018

As we previously reported, last fall Hart took to social media to “publicly and profusely” say “sorry” to wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for past his “bad error in judgement.”

It’s always the ones you think you can trust.

