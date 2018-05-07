Headkrack is all by himself for the Flow & Go! In the rap he talked about Kanye West going off and how he needs help. He also discussed the movie, “The Avengers” and how great it was, but didn’t give any spoilers.
Headkrack also talked about Bill Cosby heading to jail possibly. He is also excited about Janelle Monae’s new album and can’t wait to talk with her. Headkrack also mentioned G-Eazy got into a fight and should stop taking drugs.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am.
RELATED: Headkrack Describes “Avengers: Infinity War” As “Traumatic” And “Aggressive [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Time A Tell | Conversation With Hemi Of DPE
- Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ Drops A New Trailer For Season 5, Reveals Netflix Release Date
- Boss: Karen Civil Hosts New Show On Complex For Entrepreneurs On Th Grind
- Monday Motivation: 96-Year Old Army Vet Proves It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams
- Did You Catch All Of The Symbolism In Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Video?
- Scary Chic: 10 Met Gala Looks That Would Kill As Halloween Costumes
- Enter To Win Tickets To Birthday Bash! Presented By Heineken.
- Get In Formation: This Kid Is Ready To Cross The Burning Sands For Beyonce
- Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Hockey Player Needs Police Escort Because NHL Fans Are So Racist