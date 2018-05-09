Everything You Need To Know About The Most Lit Church In America [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley | 05.09.18
Leave a comment

Church service is always a blessing, but there is one church that is turning it into a lituation! Rickey Smiley talked about a church that will have members not wanting to leave. He played the advertisement and it will make you laugh.

The baptismal pool is a jacuzzi pool and during service they will have a $500 reward for the sexiest church hat. They will have guest performers from Waka Flocka Flame and everyone can take unlimited communion shots. The church is also giving out MLK fans and cornbread.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Dark-Skinned Members Needed For “Black Panther” Play [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Plans A Big Service Around Beyoncé

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now