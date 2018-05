Show Tyme “Come On Home To Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Show Tyme has been in the music business for quite some time. He’s worked with artists such as Kelly Price, Musiq, Case and more. Show Tyme is ready to take on the music world by himself and recently released his single “Come On Home To Me.”

Follow @TheRSMS

This song has an old school feeling to it that many will enjoy. In this hit he is trying to get is lady to come back to him and will do anything for that to happen. His solo project will be released on 6/15 and let us know what you think of this single.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Unleashes “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun-Li” [NEW MUSIC VIDEOS]

RELATED: Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Starring Kevin Hart [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

The Latest: