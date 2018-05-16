How Many Streets In Atlanta Are Named Peachtree?

Atlanta is most certainly known for its peaches when it comes to naming streets, but how many actual streets in Atlanta have the word Peachtree in it?
The name Peachtree is super common throughout the Atlanta metro area. People even joke that if you make a right and two lefts’ on any street in Atlanta, you will find a Preachtree street. In fact, there are 71 streets in Atlanta with some form of “Peachtree” in their name.
Some of these include:
Peachtree Creek Road
Peachtree Lane
Peachtree Avenue
Peachtree Circle
Peachtree Drive
Peachtree Plaza
Peachtree Way
Peachtree Memorial Drive
New Peachtree Road
Peachtree Walk
Peachtree Park Drive
Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree Valley Road
Peachtree Battle Avenue
Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Old Peachtree Road
Peachtree is also seen in place names:
- Peachtree Center is a major development of skyscrapers and other high-rises in downtown, with Peachtree Center Avenue running a block east of Peachtree Street.
- Peachtree City is a planned-suburb golf community located south of the city.
- Peachtree Corners is also a planned suburb located north of the city