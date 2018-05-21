Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Becomes First Black Woman To Receive Billboard Icon Award

Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Janet Jackson makes history.

Sunday evening, Janet Jackson became the first black woman to receive the Billboard Music Awards’ Icon Award—a moment that was also met with Jackson’s first televised performance in almost a decade since her 2009 performance at the American Music Awards.

Preceded by a glowing introduction from Bruno Mars, Jackson took to the stage to deliver on a medley of her timeless hits, running through cuts like “Nasty,” “Throb,” and “Let’s Dance.”

In a night inundated in tributes to victims of gun violence, Janet took the time to also bring the spotlight on victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment and abuse in an emotional acceptance speech directly in line with recent pushback against practices in Hollywood traditionally kept under wraps prior to the #MeToo movement.

