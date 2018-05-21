Janet Jackson Becomes First Black Woman To Receive Billboard Icon Award

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Janet Jackson makes history.
Preceded by a glowing introduction from Bruno Mars, Jackson took to the stage to deliver on a medley of her timeless hits, running through cuts like “Nasty,” “Throb,” and “Let’s Dance.”
In a night inundated in tributes to victims of gun violence, Janet took the time to also bring the spotlight on victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment and abuse in an emotional acceptance speech directly in line with recent pushback against practices in Hollywood traditionally kept under wraps prior to the #MeToo movement.
