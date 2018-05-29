Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 05.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Omar and Bacima grew up together and now might have a child with each other. Omar really liked her sister and never thought of being with her. Things got crazy during a 4th of July party and they ended up sleeping together.

Omar thinks that her boo at the time in the army is the father of the baby. Bacima told everyone she never slept with anyone else so he has to be the dad. Make sure you listen to hear what happen with this Paternity Test.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results For A Couple Who Had A Wild Night At A Post-Wedding Party [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman Gets Upset At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close