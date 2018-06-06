Headkrack Responds To Rumor Circulating About Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack talked to everyone on Facebook Live and spoke about the rumors about it. Some people believe that he’s apart of the illuminati. Headkrack cleared it all up and mentioned that he’s never been apart of the group and even laughed at it.
He also spoke about Rihanna breaking up with her billionaire boyfriend. Chris Brown began to follow her again and might be looking to shoot his shot. He also talked about Birthday Bash and how all the musicians on it are pretty dope.
Ayo & Teo, Rickey Smiley & Headkrack
Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & Teo
Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & Teo
Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & Teo
Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose & Headkrack
Headkrack
Headkrack
Headkrack
