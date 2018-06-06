Janet Jackson made headlines the other day when she called the police on her ex because she felt her child was in danger. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the nanny was so angry that he didn’t give her the Wifi password she called Janet. The nanny made up a lie because of how angry she was with him.
The CFD Awards were held in Brooklyn and Issa Rae made a statement many won’t forget. She talked about Kanye West as she delivered a speech right in front of Kim Kardashian. Word on the street is now Kim might file a lawsuit for what was said about her husband.
RELATED: Janet Jackson’s Welfare Call On Ex Reportedly Triggered By Dispute Over Wifi
RELATED: Janet Jackson Called Cops For Welfare Check On Son
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Eve Reveals How Janet Jackson Saved Her Life [VIDEO]
RELATED: How Janet Jackson And Her Siblings Feel About Their Alleged Other Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Birthday Bash Quiz: How Well Do You Know Tory Lanez [Contest]
- Hump Day Blues? This Dancing Dog Should Get You In The Right Shmood
- How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness
- Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been Through”
- Yella Beezy: Up One With Lil Baby, That’s On Me, Growing Up With Snakes
- LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia & Tamera With Their Hilarious Stunts
- The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ & Roseanne’s Cancelation
- Lil Scrappy Avoid Criminal Charges In Car Crash…For Now
- Whitney Houston’s Bible Up For Sale For $95,000
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!
1. It All Started With A Little Tweet1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16.16 of 16
How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com