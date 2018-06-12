CLOSE
#E3: ‘Doom Eternal’, ‘Fallout 76’, & Rage 2 Take Center Stage At Bethesda’s Conference

Bethesda teased its new upcoming franchise 'Starfield'.

Bethesda E32018 Conference

Source: Bethesda / Bethesda

Microsoft left gamers salivating after their impressive showing, now it’s Bethesda’s turn to show us what they have in store for the rest of 2018 going into 2019. 

Bethesda came into E3 with folks already talking about their upcoming titles Fallout 76  and Rage 2. If you think that was all the company had to offer in the form of big news at this year’s conference you were sadly mistaken. On top of those two highly-anticipated titles, they also announced a Doom sequel, a new Elder Scrolls game Wolfenstein spinoff, plus a tease of a new franchise called Starfield.

So let’s break down the most significant announcements.

Fallout 76 

Fans of the Fallout franchise expecting to get a typical Fallout experience with this new game were definitely thrown for a loop. Fallout 76 can be enjoyed solo, but according to Bethesda’s director Todd Howard this game will be played “entirely online.” Survival is the game’s central aspect, and every human you meet in this game will be an actual human being in real life.

When you play Fallout 76, you will be interacting with dozens of other players around the world and can even utilize nukes to take out rivals. Your reward for unleashing the power of the atom is a high-level zone with rare and valuable resources. Be careful though because with that comes baddies as a direct result of your action. Along with a peek at the new gameplay limited edition collectibles. Bethesda always comes correct when it comes to producing real-life versions of items from the games this year is no different. Like Fallout 4’s working limited edition Pip-Boy you can now also purchase the Power Armor Edition that comes with a fully functional helmet and tons of other goodies.

Fallout 76 looks as if hopes to lure in new players to franchise with this sort of new fresh take on the game. We are definitely more intrigued after seeing what the game has to offer. Fallout 76 launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 14, 2018.

Photos: Bethesda

