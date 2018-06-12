Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

After the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about depression. Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about the signs to look for when someone might be depressed or wanting to commit suicide. One listener called in to ask what are some things you can do if you’re showing signs of depression, but don’t have the money for help.

Dr. Alduan told the caller that it’s good to realize something is wrong and to confess how you feel because a lot of men don’t. He suggested going to a church where they could possibly have someone there to help you. If you are in need of help make sure you go get it.

RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Alarming Info About Suicide For Black Children

The Latest:

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close