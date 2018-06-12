CLOSE
Killer Mike Will Send Kids Back-To-School With Free Haircuts

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 - Night 1

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Killer Mike is all about giving back to the community as well as fighting for justice. Even though school might be out in some areas, Killer Mike has a treat for the kids before they return to school in the fall. XXL reports that he will open his chain of Atlanta barbershops and allow students to get free-back-to-school haircuts.

Hair cuts will be given to children ages 5-17 by The S.W.A.G. Shop. Killer Mike wrote on Instagram, “Me and @shaybigga making sure we doing our part. Thank u to all our customers, staff and the community’s we serve!”

 

One of the first events will be held at the barbershop on Edgewood Avenue on Saturday, July 28th. Another event will take place on Roosevelt Highway on Saturday, August 4th. For more information on these events, click here and also view it on Killer Mike’s Instagram page.

Killer Mike Will Send Kids Back-To-School With Free Haircuts was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

